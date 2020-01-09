Dealing with apostrophes

I think PHP urlencode(…) is a better function…
Here we go:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$aLinks = [
"Journey - Who's Crying Now",
"Zombies - Time Of The Season",
"Queen - Don't Stop Me Now",
"Moody Blues - It's Up To You",
"Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling In Love",
];
//====================================================
function audioLink(
int $id,
array $aLinks
):string
{
$tmp = urlencode( $aLinks[$id] );
// NO TRAILING SPACES AFTER ____EOT or ____EOT;
$result = <<< ____EOT
<li>
<audio
class="audioPlayer2"
controls loop title="{$aLinks[$id]}">
<source src="/client1/audio/$tmp">
</audio>
<span> {$aLinks[$id]} </span>
</li>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
$uList = '<ul>';
foreach($aLinks as $key => $name) :
$uList .= audioLink($key, $aLinks);
endforeach;
$uList .= '</ul>';
echo $uList ;
Screendump