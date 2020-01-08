Dealing with apostrophes

It appears there is a problem which is why you raised this Topic.
Did you check the link and try the examples? Is there anything specific you did not understand?
If the files are HTML and not PHP then the PHP function cannot be used
It appears there is a problem which is why you raised this Topic.
Did you check the link and try the examples? Is there anything specific you did not understand?
If the files are HTML and not PHP then the PHP function cannot be used
It is a php file, but the HTML section is pure HTML, and I’d prefer not to echo the HTML just to use a php function.
How do you allow apostrophes to be used with straight HTML - especially examples like above?
I think PHP urlencode(…) is a better function…
Here we go:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$aLinks = [
"Journey - Who's Crying Now",
"Zombies - Time Of The Season",
"Queen - Don't Stop Me Now",
"Moody Blues - It's Up To You",
"Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling In Love",
];
//====================================================
function audioLink(
int $id,
array $aLinks
):string
{
$tmp = urlencode( $aLinks[$id] );
// NO TRAILING SPACES AFTER ____EOT or ____EOT;
$result = <<< ____EOT
<li>
<audio
class="audioPlayer2"
controls loop title="{$aLinks[$id]}">
<source src="/client1/audio/$tmp">
</audio>
<span> {$aLinks[$id]} </span>
</li>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
$uList = '<ul>';
foreach($aLinks as $key => $name) :
$uList .= audioLink($key, $aLinks);
endforeach;
$uList .= '</ul>';
echo $uList ;
So apparently you have to use PHP to encode apostrophes and you cannot accomplish that directly with HTML, huh?
What PHP outputs is just HTML, so yes you can do it manually in HTML, it’s just PHP will automate the encoding.
To do it manually see my initial reply.
%
hex code for URLs, HTML Number or Name for general HTML.
You didn’t respond to my question about that…
First off, there is no apostrophe listed in that link.
If I used a single quote, then I would add & # 39 ; in my HTML wherever I wanted a single quote and then that wouldn’t break things like the < audio > tag?
Was that your advice?
Here is another reference, easily found with an internet search engine:-
https://dev.w3.org/html5/html-author/charref
It just doesn’t include the hex codes needed for URLs.
It may break, because you put unwanted spaces in it.
Written properly, without the spaces it will appear on the page as a single quote, but as far as the code is concerned, it is not one. So you can have:-
<audio class='audioPlayer2' controls loop title='Journey - Who's Crying Now'>
…without problems. Note use of single quotes.
<audio class='audioPlayer2' controls loop title='Journey - Who's Crying Now'>
Whereas this would be broken.
Spaces are a problem because it is not easy to distinguish how many exist if more than one space is used.
As mentioned the source URL is a link and will be ignored for SEO purposes because the pages are private requiring password access.
Using a table as a cross reference to link the displayed title and relevant source URL makes it easy to add, delete, modify songs.
Hyphens and apostrophes add complexity which is not required for the link.
It’s not a problem for a filename on your local file system, but it is a problem for URLs on the internet.
You can encode URLs as mentioned, but it’s best not to have to.
I added spaces so Sitepoint didn’t interpret it as an actual command…
Same if I used
@apos; ?
Right, I had to use single quotes with my PHP and that is where I ran into trouble.
So in summary, simply use the hex code for special characters that can reak things like a single quote or apostrophe and my PHP/HTML will be okay?
On a related note, why won’t the < audio > element read files with apostrophes/single quotes in them? (e.g. “Journey - Who’s Crying Now.mp3”)
Same issue?
And how would I address that? Because it is pretty natural to have file names with special characters in them in the modern world since both macOS and Windows accept most characters and it makes things easier to read - and more accurate from an English standpoint!!
So if I had created a database that stored the song’s “Display Title” and “Filename” and so on, then I could reduce issues?
Of course, there would still be the problem that on my laptop, I want the file names to be as close to proper English as possible for readability. And if I am referencing those same songs for a website, then that creates a conflict.
Fortunately for this photo site, there are just a few dozen songs.
So I guess your advice would be to edit out spaces and apostrophes in the files that I serve up - in other words create a second set of music files for my webserver, and that way there aren’t issues with my website but I can keep the original files locally on my laptop with the preferred formatting, right?
Use
' or
' in HTML, either will do.
Use hex in URLs, use the name or number in HTML.
PHP is different again, depends on context.
In a string you can escape with a backslash:-
$string = 'Journey - Who\'s Crying Now.mp3' ;
Though any sensible person would just say:-
$string = "Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3" ;
But there may be cases where you need both types of quote in a string.
Note on output…
echo $string ;
…would give…
Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3
…so you may want to…
echo htmlentities($string);
Though you should be doing that, or at least
echo htmlspecialchars($string); for security purposes anyway.
As stated:-
Encode special characters in URLs, either with
urlencode() in PHP or by manually substituting characters for
% followed by the hex code (you can just use
+ for a space).
Or better still, don’t use those characters for on-line files and URLs.
I think part of my problem is that my website is more HTML than PHP and so I cannot easily take advantage of the PHP functions unless I am willing to rewrite most of my HTML with PHP echos.
I also confess that I have never really understood or used functions like urlencode() or htmlspecialchars().
Maybe that can be my 2020 resolution?
Thanks!
A database is not required just a list similar to the following:
$aLinks = [
'audio-001' => "Journey - Who's Crying Now",
'audio-002' => "Zombies - Time Of The Season",
'audio-003' => "Queen - Don't Stop Me Now",
'audio-004' => "Moody Blues - It's Up To You",
'audio-005' => "Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling In Love",
];
None of Google’s links are readable (and may and have a copyright).
The following PHP could make the link readable:
//=====================================
// Usage:
// $url = makeUrl( $title);
//=====================================
function makeUrl( string $title) : string
{
$old = [
' ',
"'",
];
$new = [
'-',
'',
];
$result = str_replace($old, $new, $title);
$result = strtolower($result); // reduces case errors
return $result;
}//
$title = "Journey - Who's Crying Now",;
echo $link = makeUrl($title);
// output "journey---whos-crying-now";
That is completely wrong.
Just change the extension to php.
But you will need to setup a local server on your mac.
If you haven’t set up your local server this site and are running Catalina
is the goto site. If not on Catalina search the site for your OS x version.
I run MAMP currently…
So if apache2 is running change the extension to php and insert php code between php tags<?php // php code ?>
And Bob’s your uncle.
No, Bob isn’t my uncle, and you missed the point…
Earlier I said that I preferred to avoid taking an entire page written in HTML and converting it to ugly PHP echo statements for the sake of using a PHP function.
For a larger site, that might make sense, but here I was hoping for an easier solution.
And I’ve sorta lost my way in this thread, but I believe the advice has been to add HTML numbers
' or HTML names
@apos; to my HTML code and avoid apostrophes in file names.
My point is that if your page is being served by Apache2 or another web server capable of serving php files, that html code will be served exactly the same as if it was a html file.
Apache2 only invokes the php interpreter when it encounters php tags.
The “<?php” tag causes Apache2 to send everything between the php tags to the php interpreter, and then resume serving html.
You do not have to convert your entire page to echo statements.
So if I had a web page with this…
<p>Bob's favorite song is "Journey's - Who's Cryin' Now",</p>
<p><a href="/music/Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3>Listen here</a></p>
How are you proposing to rewrite the code using a mixture of HTML and PHP?