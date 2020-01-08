Dealing with apostrophes

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: But is it a problem to have spaces, hyphens and apostrophes in a file name?

It appears there is a problem which is why you raised this Topic.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Can you please explain how I would do that?

Did you check the link and try the examples? Is there anything specific you did not understand?

If the files are HTML and not PHP then the PHP function cannot be used