Dealing with apostrophes

Actually it is the apostrophes, because all of my songs have spaces and hypens in them and the web page loads okay and the music plays okay with them.
For example…
<ul>
<li>
<span>Zombies - Time Of The Season</span>
<audio class=audioPlayer2" controls loop title="Zombies - Time Of The Season">
<source src="/client1/audio/Zombies - Time Of The Season.mp3">
</audio>
</li>
</ul>
But is it a problem to have spaces, hyphens and apostrophes in a file name?
Can you please explain how I would do that?
Fwiw, sometimes I intermingle HTML and PHP which is common, but in this particular case I am using straight up HTML, so I don’t thin that would help.
So that comes back to my OP in asking what HTML or the browsers don’t like about an apostrophe in my HTML, e.g. title=“Journey - Who’s Crying Now” or < source src=“Journey - Who’s Crying Now” type=“mpeg/audio” >
What PHP outputs is just HTML, so yes you can do it manually in HTML, it’s just PHP will automate the encoding.
To do it manually see my initial reply.
%hex code for URLs, HTML Number or Name for general HTML.
It may break, because you put unwanted spaces in it.
Written properly, without the spaces it will appear on the page as a single quote, but as far as the code is concerned, it is not one. So you can have:-
I added spaces so Sitepoint didn’t interpret it as an actual command…
Same if I used @apos; ?
Right, I had to use single quotes with my PHP and that is where I ran into trouble.
So in summary, simply use the hex code for special characters that can reak things like a single quote or apostrophe and my PHP/HTML will be okay?
On a related note, why won’t the < audio > element read files with apostrophes/single quotes in them? (e.g. “Journey - Who’s Crying Now.mp3”)
Same issue?
And how would I address that? Because it is pretty natural to have file names with special characters in them in the modern world since both macOS and Windows accept most characters and it makes things easier to read - and more accurate from an English standpoint!!
So if I had created a database that stored the song’s “Display Title” and “Filename” and so on, then I could reduce issues?
Of course, there would still be the problem that on my laptop, I want the file names to be as close to proper English as possible for readability. And if I am referencing those same songs for a website, then that creates a conflict.
Fortunately for this photo site, there are just a few dozen songs.
So I guess your advice would be to edit out spaces and apostrophes in the files that I serve up - in other words create a second set of music files for my webserver, and that way there aren’t issues with my website but I can keep the original files locally on my laptop with the preferred formatting, right?
Use hex in URLs, use the name or number in HTML.
PHP is different again, depends on context.
In a string you can escape with a backslash:-
$string = 'Journey - Who\'s Crying Now.mp3' ;
Though any sensible person would just say:-
$string = "Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3" ;
But there may be cases where you need both types of quote in a string.
Note on output…
echo $string ;
…would give…
Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3
…so you may want to…
echo htmlentities($string);
Though you should be doing that, or at least echo htmlspecialchars($string); for security purposes anyway.
As stated:-
Encode special characters in URLs, either with urlencode() in PHP or by manually substituting characters for % followed by the hex code (you can just use + for a space).
Or better still, don’t use those characters for on-line files and URLs.