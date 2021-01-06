DATETIME is only storing the date and not the time

Databases
#1

I am having an issue with the DATETIME function in mysql. When I store a record in the table, I am trying to use DATETIME to record the date and time is was entered but whenever a record is entered, the correct date is displayed but the time is always 0. Meaning to say that it always displays as: 2021-01-06 00:00:00.

I have looked around online but cannot see anywhere to help me solve this.

I have tried both DATETIME and TIMESTAMP with both the default set to NONE and CURRENT_TIME, but none of those combinations are storing the time.

#2

first of all, DATETIME is a data type, not a function.

Are you mistaking DATETIME for CURTIME() ? How exactly are you entering the record?