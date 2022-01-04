Date Formatting Help JavaScript

Hello,
We have this script running on a landing page, that is pushing a timestamp into a hidden field called ‘Conversion_Time’, it works fine, but the date needs to be formatted like, MM/DD/YYYY HH:MM:SS (01/04/2022 10:10:54).
The date formats incorrectly like this currently, YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM:SS (2022/01/04 10:10:54). Can anyone help? Please note the TIME is fine, the date just needs to have the year at the end.
See the script below. Thanks SO much, I really appreciate any help.
<script>
// Change the word Date_Submitted in the following line to the name of your hidden field label.
// It has to match exact label, including capitals, underscore, etc...
var inpElm = document.getElementById('Conversion_Time');
var d = new Date();
var pD = d;
var tzoffset = (new Date()).getTimezoneOffset() * 60000; //offset in milliseconds
var localISOTime = (new Date(Date.now() - tzoffset)).toISOString().slice(0, -1);
window.setTimeout(sD, 5000);
window.setInterval(sD, 30000);
function sD(){
dt = new Date();
inpElm.value = dt.toLocaleDateString().concat(" ", dt.toLocaleTimeString());
inpElm.value = localISOTime.slice(0, 19).replace(/-/g, "/").replace("T", " ");
}
</script>