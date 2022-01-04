Date Formatting Help JavaScript

Hello,

We have this script running on a landing page, that is pushing a timestamp into a hidden field called ‘Conversion_Time’, it works fine, but the date needs to be formatted like, MM/DD/YYYY HH:MM:SS (01/04/2022 10:10:54).

The date formats incorrectly like this currently, YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM:SS (2022/01/04 10:10:54). Can anyone help? Please note the TIME is fine, the date just needs to have the year at the end.

See the script below. Thanks SO much, I really appreciate any help.