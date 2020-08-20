Date and Timepicker for web and mobile?

Is there a recommended date and time picker that can be used for web and mobile?

<input type="date>

https://jsfiddle.net/v5jmknqb/

Note that this does not work in Safari, but most other web browsers.

datepicker

Or IE/Edge…

Ehm. IE is not a web browser. It is a joke. But Edge works with datepicker.

edge

Interesting. For me, it doesn’t. I get a plain text box. Never could figure out why…

(edit: Your fiddle works fine…it was a bit of code I was trying to use for work which didn’t). Don’t get what the difference is…

According the CanIUse it was available from Edge 13. :man_shrugging:

That might be it. I’m on an older version of the edge browser (don’t ask)

https://caniuse.com/#feat=input-datetime