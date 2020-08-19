Date and Timepicker for web and mobile?

Is there a recommended date and time picker that can be used for web and mobile?
<input type="date>
https://jsfiddle.net/v5jmknqb/
Note that this does not work in Safari, but most other web browsers.
Or IE/Edge…
Ehm. IE is not a web browser. It is a joke. But Edge works with datepicker.
Interesting. For me, it doesn’t. I get a plain text box. Never could figure out why…
(edit: Your fiddle works fine…it was a bit of code I was trying to use for work which didn’t). Don’t get what the difference is…
According the CanIUse it was available from Edge 13.
That might be it. I’m on an older version of the edge browser (don’t ask)
