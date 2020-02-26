DataTables Request Unknown Parameter Error (Editor JS/CSS)

I am building a CRUD application with aid from the DataTables API. I am trying to code add, edit and delete functionality manually, but the guys at DataTables said that it would be better to use Editor. So, I downloaded a trial version for JS and CSS for 15 days.

I only have 8 days left to use it and am having issues setting it up. My server data is not being pulled in from DataTables because I am receiving this error:

DataTables warning: table id=dataTable - Requested unknown parameter 'name' for row 0, column 0. For more information about this error, please see http://datatables.net/tn/4

I am not sure what this means, so I clicked on the link that appeared, but it doesn’t make much sense as I have tried to make sure that I have the right columns inside the table. I am not sure what else could be causing the problem. I also ran the debugger, but I couldn’t upload it to them since my webpage timed out from uploading the configuration.

Here is my javascript code and my html table code:

/* * Editor client script for DB table members * Created by http://editor.datatables.net/generator */ (function($){ $(document).ready(function() { var editor = new $.fn.dataTable.Editor( { ajax: 'api/server.php', table: '#dataTable', fields: [ { "label": "Name:", "name": "name" }, { "label": "Residential Address:", "name": "residential_address" }, { "label": "Mailing Address:", "name": "mailing_address" }, { "label": "Precinct:", "name": "precinct" }, { "label": "Age:", "name": "age" }, { "label": "Ethnicity:", "name": "ethnicity" }, { "label": "Gender:", "name": "gender" }, { "label": "Party:", "name": "party", "def": "REP" }, { "label": "Race:", "name": "race" }, { "label": "Phone:", "name": "phone" } ] } ); var table = $('#dataTable').DataTable( { dom: 'Bfrtip', processing: true, serverSide: true, order: [], pageLength: 25, ajax: 'api/server.php', columns: [ { "data": "name" }, { "data": "residential_address" }, { "data": "mailing_address" }, { "data": "precinct" }, { "data": "age" }, { "data": "ethnicity" }, { "data": "gender" }, { "data": "party" }, { "data": "race" }, { "data": "phone" } ], select: true, lengthChange: false, buttons: [ { extend: 'create', editor: editor }, { extend: 'edit', editor: editor }, { extend: 'remove', editor: editor } ] } ); } ); }(jQuery));

<table class="table table-bordered" id="dataTable" width="100%" cellspacing="0"> <thead> <tr> <th>Name</th> <th>Residential Address</th> <th>Mailing Address</th> <th>Precinct</th> <th>Age</th> <th>Ethnicity</th> <th>Gender</th> <th>Party</th> <th>Race</th> <th>Phone Number</th> </tr> </thead> <tfoot> <tr> <th>Name</th> <th>Residential Address</th> <th>Mailing Address</th> <th>Precinct</th> <th>Age</th> <th>Ethnicity</th> <th>Gender</th> <th>Party</th> <th>Race</th> <th>Phone Number</th> </tr> </tfoot> </table>

Let me know if any other code is needed. If I have it on hand, I’ll be glad to share it.