Dataset Understanding

Hey there @coothead
You must be right sir, but the author is consistently using the same thing. This is his final code:
<script>
var shopcart = [];
$(document).ready(function () {
outputCart();
$(".productItem").click(function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
iteminfo.qty = 1;
var itemincart = false;
$.each(shopcart, function (index, value) {
//console.log(index + ' ' + value.id);
if (value.id == iteminfo.id) {
value.qty = parseInt(value.qty) + parseInt(iteminfo.qty);
itemincart = true;
}
})
if (!itemincart) {
shopcart.push(iteminfo);
}
sessionStorage["sca"] = JSON.stringify(shopcart);
outputCart();
///
})
function outputCart() {
if (sessionStorage["sca"] != null) {
shopcart = JSON.parse(sessionStorage["sca"].toString());
console.log(sessionStorage["sca"]);
}
var holderHTML = '';
var total = 0;
$.each(shopcart, function (index, value) {
console.log(value);
var stotal = value.qty * value.price;
total += stotal;
holderHTML += '<div>Item ' + value.name + '(' + value.s + ') Qty ' + value.qty + ' Price ' + formatMoney(value.price) + ' ID(' + value.id + ') subtotal = ' + formatMoney(stotal) + '</div>';
})
holderHTML += '<div>' + formatMoney(total) + '</div>';
$('#output').html(holderHTML);
}
function formatMoney(n) {
return '$' + (n / 100).toFixed(2);
}
})
</script>
In that case it must be one of jQuery’s work-arounds.
Personally, I only use the Vanilla flavour.
coothead
OK sir.
This reads as “Select the nodes defined by the selector contained in this.dataset; then select the first node returned by this selection.”
By default, this.dataset should contain an array (technically i think it’s an object, actually) of all elements of the data-* set of attributes of the element.
Based on this, I assume there is more than 1 element with the same data- attributes, otherwise the selector is rather moot, and could be said to be
this.
This is the HTML →
<div class="item">
<h3>iPhone</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="iPhone" data-s="black" data-price="50000" data-id="1">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div class="item">
<h3>iPad</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="iPad" data-s="white" data-price="30000" data-id="2">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div class="item">
<h3>Cable 3</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="Cable" data-s="3" data-price="1200" data-id="3">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div class="item">
<h3>SD Card 32GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="32GB" data-price="3000" data-id="4">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div class="item">
<h3>SD Card 16GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="16GB" data-price="2000" data-id="5">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div class="item">
<h3>SD Card 4GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
<div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="4GB" data-price="1000" data-id="6">Add to Cart</a> </div>
</div>
<div id="output"> </div>
I have put the code live here.
Yeah… I can’t say I understand the idea behind that, then.
Because the only element in that HTML that has a matching set of data attributes is the link that you’re clicking on,
$(this.dataset)[0] will find that link and give it a new attribute.
Seems… rather redundant, given you already know what
this is…
I am following a Video series and learn as much as I can in first watching. simultaneously coding so that I can learn something.
Hopefully this will help to resolve misunderstandings.
When I set a breakpoint on that line, I find that the this keyword refers to one of the “Add to Cart” links that was clicked on.
<a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="Cable"
data-s="3" data-price="1200" data-id="3">Add to Cart</a>
The dataset property gives you easy access to the data keywords on that object, which include data-name, data-s, data-price, and data-id.
That gives you what looks like an object (and is really a DOMStringMap) with the following information:
{
name: "Cable",
s: "3",
price: "1200",
id: "3"
}
That dataset property also gives you read/write access to the HTML data attributes.
The next part, wrapping
this.dataset in a jQuery object and getting the zeroth item which gives
$(this.dataset)[0], just seems a wasteful confusion, for you still end up with the same dataset object.
I had assumed that the HTML would have contained some sort of placeholder
<input> tags or something for submission via form. Instead it looks (from post 10) that the author eventually abandons this approach and instead stores the items in a standard array-into-json style.
I still see no benefit to the usage of the node selector in the final code version.
I agree.
Instead of this code:
var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
Exactly the same thing is achieved with less confusion, using this:
var iteminfo = this.dataset;
This was the author’s position while he was educating in video series
It just goes to show that there’s always room for improvement.
True. Thanks for your help.
So out of these possibilities →
data-name, data-s, data-price, and data-id.
wasn’t this pulling the first dataset →
[0] = data-name?
If the code said
this.dataset[0], it would.
But that’s not what the code says.
$(...), in jQuery, is the node-selector.
$('div'), for example, selects all divs.
$('[data-name]') selects all nodes with a data-name attribute.
The important thing there is that the return is a group of NODES, not a group of ATTRIBUTES.
If i say
$('[data-name]')[0], then i am pulling the first result from that selector. I will get a node (the first element in the DOM that contains a data-name), not the value of the data-name inside that node. That would be
$('[data-name]')[0].attr('data-name')
This was enlightening. what is the purpose of selecting node(in general not just in this case) instead of data attribute.
You can’t select a data attribute.
Selecting selects nodes. It’s not a choice.
That’s not what was happening. It’s not
this.dataset[0] that was being used.
Here’s the appropriate line again:
var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
The
this.dataset property is being wrapped in a jQuery object with
$(this.dataset), and then the first item (zero index) of that jQuery object is retrieved. That leaves you with exactly where you started, with the
this.dataset property.
When
$(this.dataset)[0] is executed you end up back where you started with
this.dataset
The
$(...)[0] part of the code doesn’t achieve anything, and can be removed.
// var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
var iteminfo = this.dataset;
