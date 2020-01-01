Dataset Understanding

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I am unable to fully understand this part → var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0]; what is it actually picking from the HTML?

Hopefully this will help to resolve misunderstandings.

When I set a breakpoint on that line, I find that the this keyword refers to one of the “Add to Cart” links that was clicked on.

<a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="Cable" data-s="3" data-price="1200" data-id="3">Add to Cart</a>

The dataset property gives you easy access to the data keywords on that object, which include data-name, data-s, data-price, and data-id.

That gives you what looks like an object (and is really a DOMStringMap) with the following information:

{ name: "Cable", s: "3", price: "1200", id: "3" }

That dataset property also gives you read/write access to the HTML data attributes.