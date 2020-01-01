Dataset Understanding

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLOrForeignElement/dataset

You must be right sir, but the author is consistently using the same thing. This is his final code:

<script>
        var shopcart = [];
        $(document).ready(function () {
            outputCart();
            $(".productItem").click(function (e) {
                e.preventDefault();
                var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
                iteminfo.qty = 1;
                var itemincart = false;
                $.each(shopcart, function (index, value) {
                    //console.log(index + '  ' + value.id);
                    if (value.id == iteminfo.id) {
                        value.qty = parseInt(value.qty) + parseInt(iteminfo.qty);
                        itemincart = true;
                    }
                })
                if (!itemincart) {
                    shopcart.push(iteminfo);
                }
                sessionStorage["sca"] = JSON.stringify(shopcart);
                outputCart();
                ///
            })

            function outputCart() {
                if (sessionStorage["sca"] != null) {
                    shopcart = JSON.parse(sessionStorage["sca"].toString());
                    console.log(sessionStorage["sca"]);
                }
                var holderHTML = '';
                var total = 0;
                $.each(shopcart, function (index, value) {
                    console.log(value);
                    var stotal = value.qty * value.price;
                    total += stotal;
                    holderHTML += '<div>Item ' + value.name + '(' + value.s + ') Qty ' + value.qty + ' Price ' + formatMoney(value.price) + ' ID(' + value.id + ') subtotal = ' + formatMoney(stotal) + '</div>';
                })
                holderHTML += '<div>' + formatMoney(total) + '</div>';
                $('#output').html(holderHTML);
            }

            function formatMoney(n) {
                return '$' + (n / 100).toFixed(2);
            }
        })
    </script>
In that case it must be one of jQuery’s work-arounds. :eek:

Personally, I only use the Vanilla flavour. :winky:

This reads as “Select the nodes defined by the selector contained in this.dataset; then select the first node returned by this selection.”
By default, this.dataset should contain an array (technically i think it’s an object, actually) of all elements of the data-* set of attributes of the element.
Based on this, I assume there is more than 1 element with the same data- attributes, otherwise the selector is rather moot, and could be said to be this.

This is the HTML →

<div class="item">
        <h3>iPhone</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="iPhone" data-s="black" data-price="50000" data-id="1">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item">
        <h3>iPad</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="iPad" data-s="white" data-price="30000" data-id="2">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item">
        <h3>Cable 3</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="Cable" data-s="3" data-price="1200" data-id="3">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item">
        <h3>SD Card 32GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="32GB" data-price="3000" data-id="4">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item">
        <h3>SD Card 16GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="16GB" data-price="2000" data-id="5">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div class="item">
        <h3>SD Card 4GB</h3><img src="http://placehold.it/350x150" class="img-fluid">
        <div>Product information description why its the best product ever blah blah <a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="SD Card" data-s="4GB" data-price="1000" data-id="6">Add to Cart</a> </div>
    </div>
    <div id="output"> </div>

I have put the code live here.

Yeah… I can’t say I understand the idea behind that, then.

Because the only element in that HTML that has a matching set of data attributes is the link that you’re clicking on, $(this.dataset)[0] will find that link and give it a new attribute.

Seems… rather redundant, given you already know what this is…

I am following a Video series and learn as much as I can in first watching. simultaneously coding so that I can learn something.

Hopefully this will help to resolve misunderstandings.

When I set a breakpoint on that line, I find that the this keyword refers to one of the “Add to Cart” links that was clicked on.

<a href="#" class="productItem" data-name="Cable"
   data-s="3" data-price="1200" data-id="3">Add to Cart</a>

The dataset property gives you easy access to the data keywords on that object, which include data-name, data-s, data-price, and data-id.

That gives you what looks like an object (and is really a DOMStringMap) with the following information:

{
    name: "Cable",
    s: "3",
    price: "1200",
    id: "3"
}

That dataset property also gives you read/write access to the HTML data attributes.

The next part, wrapping this.dataset in a jQuery object and getting the zeroth item which gives $(this.dataset)[0], just seems a wasteful confusion, for you still end up with the same dataset object.

I had assumed that the HTML would have contained some sort of placeholder <input> tags or something for submission via form. Instead it looks (from post 10) that the author eventually abandons this approach and instead stores the items in a standard array-into-json style.

I still see no benefit to the usage of the node selector in the final code version.

I agree.

Instead of this code:

var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];

Exactly the same thing is achieved with less confusion, using this:

var iteminfo = this.dataset;
This was the author’s position while he was educating in video series

It just goes to show that there’s always room for improvement. :grinning:

True. Thanks for your help.

So out of these possibilities →

data-name, data-s, data-price, and data-id.

wasn’t this pulling the first dataset → [0] = data-name?

#24

If the code said this.dataset[0], it would.
But that’s not what the code says.

$(...), in jQuery, is the node-selector.
$('div'), for example, selects all divs.
$('[data-name]') selects all nodes with a data-name attribute.
The important thing there is that the return is a group of NODES, not a group of ATTRIBUTES.
If i say $('[data-name]')[0], then i am pulling the first result from that selector. I will get a node (the first element in the DOM that contains a data-name), not the value of the data-name inside that node. That would be $('[data-name]')[0].attr('data-name')

This was enlightening. what is the purpose of selecting node(in general not just in this case) instead of data attribute.

#26

You can’t select a data attribute.
Selecting selects nodes. It’s not a choice.

That’s not what was happening. It’s not this.dataset[0] that was being used.

Here’s the appropriate line again:

var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];

The this.dataset property is being wrapped in a jQuery object with $(this.dataset), and then the first item (zero index) of that jQuery object is retrieved. That leaves you with exactly where you started, with the this.dataset property.

When $(this.dataset)[0] is executed you end up back where you started with this.dataset

The $(...)[0] part of the code doesn’t achieve anything, and can be removed.

// var iteminfo = $(this.dataset)[0];
var iteminfo = this.dataset;
