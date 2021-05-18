Database sum - automate the search criteria instead of hard coding the value

completely offtopic, but did you want your WHERE clause to mean this –

WHERE bin. tkt_assignedTo = '$memberIDSearch' OR ( bin.tkt_assignedTo = '$memberGroupSearch' AND bin.tkt_status <> 1 )

or this –

WHERE ( bin. tkt_assignedTo = '$memberIDSearch' OR bin.tkt_assignedTo = '$memberGroupSearch' ) AND bin.tkt_status <> 1

because the way you have it, it’s being evaluated as the former