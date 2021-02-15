Database sum - automate the search criteria instead of hard coding the value

Hello,
How do I automate the search criteria in the sum function, as of now I have the seach values hardcoded (sum(bin.tkt_status = ‘2’) as ‘Pending’). Looking to make it more dynamic so in the event another tkt_status is added its automatically reflected in the sql statement
$query = $conn->prepare("SELECT bin.tkt_index, bin.tkt_priority, bin.tkt_status,
bin.tkt_assignedTo,
count(bin.tkt_priority) as countPriority,
sum(bin.tkt_status = '2') as 'Pending',
sum(bin.tkt_status = '3') as 'Resolved',
sum(bin.tkt_status = '8') as 'Information',
sum(bin.tkt_status = '9') as 'New',
sum(bin.tkt_status = '10') as 'Hold',
sum(bin.tkt_status = '11') as 'Scheduled'
FROM tbl_ticketbin AS bin
JOIN tbl_priority AS p ON bin.tkt_priority = p.pry_index
JOIN tbl_status AS s ON bin.tkt_status = s.sta_index
WHERE bin. tkt_assignedTo = '$memberIDSearch'
OR bin.tkt_assignedTo = '$memberGroupSearch'
AND bin.tkt_status <> 1
Group by bin.tkt_priority");