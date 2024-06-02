Database schema for an upcoming comment hosting system

I’m working on a small and simple comment hosting platform in PHP (SQLITE database) to host comments for my static blog https://prahladyeri.github.io/. No login, sign-ups or third party OAuth, just plain old Wordpress.org style commenting system.
I have come up with the following DB schema so far to store the comments (comments table) and enable the administrator’s dashboard authentication (users table). Can this be improved further?
-- init.sql
--
drop table if exists comments;
drop table if exists users;
create table comments (
id integer primary key,
user_id integer,
message text,
name varchar(500),
email varchar(500),
website varchar(500),
ip varchar(500), -- $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']
notify char(1) default 'n',
status varchar(100) default 'Approved', -- Approved/Spam
created_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
modified_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime'))
);
create table users (
id integer primary key,
username varchar(255) not null,
password varchar(255) not null,
email varchar(255), -- can be null
name varchar(255) not null,
website varchar(255), -- comments will be posted to this site
role varchar(50) not null, -- Admin/Staff
created_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
modified_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
unique (username),
unique (email)
);
-- create default data
-- create a default admin user who handles to dashboard
insert into users(username,password, name, role, type) values
("admin", "admin108", 'Admin', 'Admin', 'admin');