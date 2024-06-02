Database schema for an upcoming comment hosting system

I’m working on a small and simple comment hosting platform in PHP (SQLITE database) to host comments for my static blog https://prahladyeri.github.io/. No login, sign-ups or third party OAuth, just plain old Wordpress.org style commenting system.

I have come up with the following DB schema so far to store the comments (comments table) and enable the administrator’s dashboard authentication (users table). Can this be improved further?

-- init.sql
--
drop table if exists comments;
drop table if exists users;

create table comments (
	id integer primary key,
	user_id integer, 
	message text,
	name varchar(500),
	email varchar(500),
	website varchar(500),
	ip varchar(500), -- $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']
	notify char(1) default 'n',
	status varchar(100) default 'Approved', -- Approved/Spam
	created_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
	modified_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime'))
);

create table users (
	id integer primary key,
	username varchar(255) not null,
	password varchar(255) not null,
	email varchar(255), -- can be null
	name varchar(255) not null,
	website varchar(255), -- comments will be posted to this site
	role varchar(50) not null, -- Admin/Staff
	created_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
	modified_at datetime default (datetime(CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 'localtime')),
	unique (username),
	unique (email)
);

-- create default data
-- create a default admin user who handles to dashboard
insert into users(username,password, name, role, type) values
("admin", "admin108", 'Admin', 'Admin', 'admin');