Database query

I have three types primary types of tables in my database for categorizing and sub categorizing data all of which are named

top_

mid_

bottom_

Pls note that there is only one top_ table but there are many mid_ and many bottom_ tables.

There are also tables like user and transactions in the dB.

Initially I had users select one option for top table top_ > that populated a div with the data from mid and then finally the operator selected bottom table which displayed the data.

Now however - I want my user to be able to search using a keyup command string the data found in any of these tables top_ mid_ or bottom_

Any suggestion how to do that?

Thx