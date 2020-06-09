Database query

Databases
#1

I have three types primary types of tables in my database for categorizing and sub categorizing data all of which are named

top_

mid_

bottom_

Pls note that there is only one top_ table but there are many mid_ and many bottom_ tables.

There are also tables like user and transactions in the dB.

Initially I had users select one option for top table top_ > that populated a div with the data from mid and then finally the operator selected bottom table which displayed the data.

Now however - I want my user to be able to search using a keyup command string the data found in any of these tables top_ mid_ or bottom_

Any suggestion how to do that?

Thx

#2

It would be helpful to tell us what the real problem is that you are trying to solve by doing this. What is the high level overview of what you have going on?

#3

you really have no choice but to redesign your tables, or else write a search query for each table!!

if you could do everything easily, including this search of all levels, with just one table, would that work for you?

use the “adjaceny model” structure –

Categories and Subcategories – The adjacency model

#4

I think it is too convoluted I am just going to make a master table that lists and categorizes all strings.

Belay that request.

Thx

#5

Yes I will just store the data in one table :slight_smile: