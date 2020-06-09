Database query

I have three types primary types of tables in my database for categorizing and sub categorizing data all of which are named
top_
mid_
bottom_
Pls note that there is only one top_ table but there are many mid_ and many bottom_ tables.
There are also tables like user and transactions in the dB.
Initially I had users select one option for top table top_ > that populated a div with the data from mid and then finally the operator selected bottom table which displayed the data.
Now however - I want my user to be able to search using a keyup command string the data found in any of these tables top_ mid_ or bottom_
Any suggestion how to do that?
Thx