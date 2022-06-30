Database doesnt get updates when i try to use SESSION to insert user ID as foreign key in task table

I have two tables which are user and tasks. I want the users ID to get inserted as a foreign key into the tasks table when i add a new task. But when I run this i dont get an error message from the browser nor is my database updating. Ive tried allowing the user to insert their own id manually and that got recorded in the database but when i try using session to get it automatically i get nothing. Im new to this so im a little clueless. If someone could please take a look and tell me what im missing?

<form method="post" action="" name="tasksinputs"> <ul> <li><label for ="name"> <b>Task name</b> </label></li> <input type="text" name="name" class="input"> <li><label for ="datep"> <b>Date of notification</b> </label></li> <input type="date" name="datep" class="dates"> <li><label for ="datef"> <b>Deadline</b> </label></li> <input type="date" name="datef" class="dates"> <button type="submit" name="submit" class="add_button">Add Task</button> </ul> </form> </div>

[<?php

include(“dbcon.php”);

if (isset($_POST['submit'])) { session_start(); $name = $_POST['name']; $datep = $_POST['datep']; $datef = $_POST['datef']; $id = $_SESSION['login_employee']; $query = "INSERT INTO tasks SET task=?, datepost=?, deadline=?, eid =?"; $stmt = $conn->prepare($query); $stmt->bind_param('sssi', $name, $datep, $datef, $id); $result = $stmt->execute(); if ($result) { echo 'it finally worked'; } else { echo 'mannn you dead'; } } ?>

I get ‘mannn you dead’ after i click the add task button.