Data types

Your second example declares a global variable, whereas the first declares a variable limited to whatever scope it was defined in.

E.g.

function foo(){ let bar = 55; console.log(bar); } foo(); console.log(bar); // 55 // Uncaught ReferenceError: bar is not defined

As bar is declared within the foo function, it is not available outside of that.

Contrast that with this implicit global:

function foo(){ bar = 55; console.log(bar); } foo(); console.log(bar); // 55 // 55

To make the difference a little clearer, read: