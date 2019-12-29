Data types

#1 
let a = 15; 
console.log(a); // 15

b = 15;
console.log(b); // 15

Why give data type to a variable when it already has a value when you declare it?

#2

Your second example declares a global variable, whereas the first declares a variable limited to whatever scope it was defined in.

E.g.

function foo(){
  let bar = 55;
  console.log(bar);
}

foo();
console.log(bar);

// 55
// Uncaught ReferenceError: bar is not defined

As bar is declared within the foo function, it is not available outside of that.

Contrast that with this implicit global:

function foo(){
  bar = 55;
  console.log(bar);
}

foo();
console.log(bar);

// 55
// 55

To make the difference a little clearer, read:

#3

Just to be clear, you are not declaring a data type, just declaring a variable.