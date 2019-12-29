Data types

let a = 15;
console.log(a); // 15
b = 15;
console.log(b); // 15
Why give data type to a variable when it already has a value when you declare it?
Your second example declares a global variable, whereas the first declares a variable limited to whatever scope it was defined in.
E.g.
function foo(){
let bar = 55;
console.log(bar);
}
foo();
console.log(bar);
// 55
// Uncaught ReferenceError: bar is not defined
As
bar is declared within the
foo function, it is not available outside of that.
Contrast that with this implicit global:
function foo(){
bar = 55;
console.log(bar);
}
foo();
console.log(bar);
// 55
// 55
To make the difference a little clearer, read:
Just to be clear, you are not declaring a data type, just declaring a variable.