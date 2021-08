Hello,

Am planning to implement a codepen but the HTML looks like hereunder.

<div class="card"><img class="lazy" data-src="https://images.pexels.com/photos/3575854/pexels-photo-3575854.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&dpr=2&w=500" /></div>

Does it makes sense SEO wise to use “img data src” instead of “img src” and “alt”. I mean the image is no more a content which Google can understand and take into account, right ?