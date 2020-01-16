Data moving with usb

I have two computers.
I installed Xubuntu, apache2, php, and phpMyAdmin by following
https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-install-linux-apache-mysql-php-lamp-stack-on-ubuntu-16-04 and https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-install-and-secure-phpmyadmin-on-ubuntu-18-04 to both the computers.
Both computers works well now.
and the data in both computers are same at the moment.
I made a database ‘test’, and a table t1 with 2 columns ie. “id” and “name” in my computer A as a sample.
I insert 2 data as a sample like the following.
It still works fine.
Now the 2 computers are slightly different.
In computer A, there is the database "test’.
And there is no the database “test” in the computer B.
I like to copy the database “test” with its table “t1” and the 2 records from the computer A And paste it to the computer B.
As the result, I want the computer B is as same as the computer A.
Can I do it with a usb by your help?