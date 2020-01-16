Data moving with usb

I have two computers.

I installed Xubuntu, apache2, php, and phpMyAdmin by following

https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-install-linux-apache-mysql-php-lamp-stack-on-ubuntu-16-04 and https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-install-and-secure-phpmyadmin-on-ubuntu-18-04 to both the computers.

Both computers works well now.

and the data in both computers are same at the moment.

I made a database ‘test’, and a table t1 with 2 columns ie. “id” and “name” in my computer A as a sample.

I insert 2 data as a sample like the following.

(id) name

(1) Tom

(2) Mary

It still works fine.

Now the 2 computers are slightly different.

In computer A, there is the database "test’.

And there is no the database “test” in the computer B.

I like to copy the database “test” with its table “t1” and the 2 records from the computer A And paste it to the computer B.

As the result, I want the computer B is as same as the computer A.

Can I do it with a usb by your help?