Data-destination attribute documentation

asasass: asasass: Is there any documentation for the data-destination attribute?

The attribute is the data- attribute. You add your own construct after the hypen to use in any way you wish (lower case only no camel case allowed).

e.g. data-myownattribute="ME"

Think of them as little islands of storage that you can utilise later on when needed.

http://html5doctor.com/html5-custom-data-attributes/