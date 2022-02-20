Data-destination attribute documentation

Is there any documentation for the
data-destination attribute?
data-destination=""
The attribute is the
data- attribute. You add your own construct after the hypen to use in any way you wish (lower case only no camel case allowed).
e.g.
data-myownattribute="ME"
Think of them as little islands of storage that you can utilise later on when needed.
