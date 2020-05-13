Dark Theme for StoryBook Create React App

I’m using StoryBook for Create React App
I’m assuming the documentation is out of date? It says to change global theming in the
.storybook/manager.js file but that’s been merged into the
.storybook/main.js.
I’m unsure of how to add the syntax to the file. It says theming comes out of the box but then it says to make sure I install theming. I’ve added,
info and
knobs…
addons, but I’m running it in all in a docker container. So each time I add a package I have to let the server rebuild and I’m not sure if I need to actually install theming or just import it into the
main file and then what is the syntax to actually activate the default dark theme?
module.exports = {
stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.js'],
addons: [
'@storybook/addon-actions',
'@storybook/addon-knobs/register',
'@storybook/addon-links',
'@storybook/preset-create-react-app',
],
};
// // documentation is out of date? This use to be set in a different file
// // which has been merged into the main.js..
// addons.setConfig({
// theme: themes.dark,