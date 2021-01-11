D3 variables for Width & Height

I’ve been trying to set up a template for the D3 projects, but I’m afraid I’m missing something basic. The book I’m reading says that I just need the CDN for D3 and then this short clip in my javascript. It did have a typo as far as no space between the var and the height and width , I’ve tried changing them to let . But the <svg><svg/> is still the same default size of 300x150 px . What am I missing?

I added an h1 to the main as an experiment and that seems to be working and it’s getting the fill red , also an experiment, and while it’s showing up in the DOM it’s not actually changing the color.

I may have too much information showing all the HTML, but I thought maybe there was something else causing a conflict or overriding it…

Introduction to the Data Visualization with D3 Challenges at freeCodeCamp.com

repo

live demo,

javaScript.js

console.log('this works'); console.log(d3); var WIDTH = 800; var HEIGHT = 600; d3.select('svg') .style("fill", "red") .style('width', WIDTH) .style('height', HEIGHT); d3.select("main") .append("h1") .text("Very important item");

index.html