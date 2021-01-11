D3 variables for Width & Height

I’ve been trying to set up a template for the D3 projects, but I’m afraid I’m missing something basic. The book I’m reading says that I just need the CDN for D3 and then this short clip in my javascript. It did have a typo as far as no space between the
var and the
height and
width, I’ve tried changing them to
let. But the
<svg><svg/> is still the same default size of
300x150 px. What am I missing?
I added an
h1 to the
main as an experiment and that seems to be working and it’s getting the
fill red, also an experiment, and while it’s showing up in the DOM it’s not actually changing the color.
I may have too much information showing all the HTML, but I thought maybe there was something else causing a conflict or overriding it…
Introduction to the Data Visualization with D3 Challenges at freeCodeCamp.com
javaScript.js
console.log('this works');
console.log(d3);
var WIDTH = 800;
var HEIGHT = 600;
d3.select('svg')
.style("fill", "red")
.style('width', WIDTH)
.style('height', HEIGHT);
d3.select("main")
.append("h1")
.text("Very important item");
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon"/>
<link rel="icon" href="favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon"/>
<meta property="og:description" content="Template for the Data Visualization with D3 Challenges at freeCodeCamp.com"/>
<meta property="og:image:height" content="630" />
<meta property="og:image:width" content="1200" />
<meta property="og:locale" content="en_US" />
<meta property="og:title" content="fccD3" />
<meta property="og:type" content="website" />
<meta property="og:url" content="https://turtlewolfe.github.io/fccD3/" />
<title>turtlewolfe.github.io/fccD3/</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Header Showcase -->
<container class="d-flex flex-column min-vh-100">
<nav>
</nav>
<main class="flex-fill">
<svg></svg>
</main>
<!-- Footer -->
</contain>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ygbV9kiqUc6oa4msXn9868pTtWMgiQaeYH7/t7LECLbyPA2x65Kgf80OJFdroafW" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.freecodecamp.org/testable-projects-fcc/v1/bundle.js"></script>
<script src="https://d3js.org/d3.v5.min.js"></script>
<script src="./javaScript/javaScript.js"></script>
</body>
</html>