D2a Architecture

d2a (direct 2 amazon) programming is a change in the way browser based applications communicate with services. Traditionally there has been a false desire to create a middle layer of restful APIs or micro-services. However, with the evolution of the cloud and especially the innovations of AWS no longer this is necessary. Instead the costs and complexity of applications can be decreased while actively increasing scalability using secure, direct communication with services in the cloud in the browser alone. The entire monolithic or complex ecosystem of restful monoliths and/or complex containerized micro-services can be replaced with d2a. This frees up an organizations ability to focus on user experiences rather than architecting unnecessary domain modeled middle-men between the browser and cloud services. This is realized through signed http requests. All outgoing http requests can be signed to cement a zero-trust link between a browser application and cloud service such as aws. Applications built on this model allow organizations to focus completely on front-end development and aws cloud instead of managing complex, convoluted containers in kubernetes or legacy restful apis on outdated technologies.

This is a working example of such an application. All data is consumed via zero-trust signed http requests to aws in the browser.

https://e4cq5a4vfc.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev-test-virtual-list-flex-v1/character/1011334

This programming model fully enforces modern cyber security best practices while also providing benefits of highly-available, scalable, simplified, low-cost, low-latency browser based applications.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Zero Trust on AWS – Amazon Web Services (AWS) Zero Trust is a security model centered on the idea that access to data should not be solely made based on network location. It requires users and systems to strongly prove their identities and trustworthiness, and enforces fine-grained...

These are some curated technologies that fully support modern cyber security best practices like zero-trust, fine grained access control, and data encryption.

Robust modern search solution that can completely replace a relational database for search operations and provides a slew of other powerful features like fine grained access control, template queries with params, faceting, etc.

AWS also offers their own hosted open search service in the cloud that is fairly easy to set-up for basic user/pass auth. Taking it a step further with fine-grained access control knowledge of aws security like iam users, roles, cognito, identity pools and federated authentication will be necessary.