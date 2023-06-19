Cutting shape out of div/having transparent border

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle that creates some “ticket” looking boxes. I have managed to create semi-circles on the sides of the boxes, but when I add a box shadow on hover, the semi circles appear solid rather than being cut out of the div and the shadow looks odd - you will see what I mean in the fiddle.

Is there a way to stop this happening and to have the semi-circle borders cut out? Obviously I can’t use transparent borders as nothing would happen so not sure how to do this. I’m guessing maybe clip?

Any suggestions would be great.

Thanks!