Customizing button for data table

I want to use customize button to save my table to PDF and also hide the ‘PDF’ word which comes as default to save the pdf on top of data table. i want to use only the customized button
but my below code is not working.
$(document).ready(function () {
var table = $('#example').DataTable({
"bLengthChange": false,
"bFilter": false,
"bInfo": false,
"pagingType": "simple",
"lengthMenu": [15, 25, 50, -1],
"paging": true,
"paging.numbers": true,
"ordering": false,
dom: 'Bfrtip',
buttons: ['pdfHtml5']
});
table.button( '.buttons-pdfHtml5' ).css('display', 'none');
$("#btn").on("click", function() {
table.button( '.buttons-pdfHtml5' ).trigger();
});
});
<button type="button" id="btn">save pdf</button>