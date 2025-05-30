Customizing button for data table

JavaScript
,
1

I want to use customize button to save my table to PDF and also hide the ‘PDF’ word which comes as default to save the pdf on top of data table. i want to use only the customized button

but my below code is not working.

   $(document).ready(function () {
  var table = $('#example').DataTable({
    "bLengthChange": false,
    "bFilter": false,
    "bInfo": false,
    "pagingType": "simple",
    "lengthMenu": [15, 25, 50, -1],
    "paging": true,
    "paging.numbers": true,
    "ordering": false,
    dom: 'Bfrtip',
  buttons: ['pdfHtml5']
    });
    table.button( '.buttons-pdfHtml5' ).css('display', 'none');
     $("#btn").on("click", function() {
    table.button( '.buttons-pdfHtml5' ).trigger();
});
});

<button type="button" id="btn">save pdf</button>