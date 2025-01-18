Customizing Barcode Text and DPI Using Python-Barcode Library: Challenges and Solutions

I came across this thread: web_Issue in Generating Barcode in data:image/png;base64 Format with Custom Size and No Text

While exploring similar barcode generation tasks, I was wondering, Is there a way to fully customize the font style and size of the human-readable text (if I decide to keep it) while still having complete control over the DPI and dimensions of the barcode? I’ve been experimenting with the python-barcode library, but I’m unsure if it allows this level of customization or if I should switch to another library.

Here’s a modified version of the code I’m using:

import barcode from barcode.writer import ImageWriter from io import BytesIO import base64 def generate_custom_barcode(serial_no, text_visibility=True, font_size=10): barcode_instance = barcode.Code128(serial_no, writer=ImageWriter()) writer_options = { 'text': serial_no if text_visibility else None, # Show or hide text 'font_size': font_size, # Customize font size 'module_width': 0.3, # Adjust barcode width 'module_height': 20, # Adjust barcode height 'dpi': 300, # Set DPI 'quiet_zone': 6 # Set quiet zone } image_stream = BytesIO() barcode_instance.write(image_stream, writer_options=writer_options) image_stream.seek(0) barcode_base64 = base64.b64encode(image_stream.read()).decode('utf-8') return barcode_base64 # Example usage barcode_base64 = generate_custom_barcode("1234567890", text_visibility=True, font_size=12) print(barcode_base64)

Has anyone managed to achieve precise text formatting or enhanced DPI control with this library, or is there another library that offers better flexibility for these features? Suggestions or tweaks would be much appreciated!