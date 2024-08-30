How do we customise the code so the menu is open by default on the webpage:

HTML:

<!-- Some spans to act as a hamburger. --> <span></span> <span></span> <span></span> <!-- Too bad the menu has to be inside of the button but hey, it's pure CSS magic. --> <ul id="menu"> <a href="#"><li>Home</li></a> <a href="#"><li>About</li></a> <a href="#"><li>Info</li></a> <a href="#"><li>Contact</li></a></a> </ul>

CSS:

/*

Made by Erik Terwan

24th of November 2015

MIT License





If you are thinking of using this in

production code, beware of the browser

prefixes.

*/

body

{

margin: 0;

padding: 0;

/* make it look decent enough */

background: #232323;

color: #cdcdcd;

font-family: “Avenir Next”, “Avenir”, sans-serif;

}

#menuToggle

{

display: block;

position: relative;

top: 50px;

left: 50px;

z-index: 1;

-webkit-user-select: none;

user-select: none;

}

#menuToggle a

{

text-decoration: none;

color: #232323;

transition: color 0.3s ease;

}

#menuToggle a:hover

{

color: tomato;

}

#menuToggle input

{

display: block;

width: 40px;

height: 32px;

position: absolute;

top: -7px;

left: -5px;

cursor: pointer;

opacity: 0; /* hide this /

z-index: 2; / and place it over the hamburger */

-webkit-touch-callout: none;

}

/*

Just a quick hamburger

*/

#menuToggle span

{

display: block;

width: 33px;

height: 4px;

margin-bottom: 5px;

position: relative;

background: #cdcdcd;

border-radius: 3px;

z-index: 1;

transform-origin: 4px 0px;

transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),

background 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),

opacity 0.55s ease;

}

#menuToggle span:first-child

{

transform-origin: 0% 0%;

}

#menuToggle span:nth-last-child(2)

{

transform-origin: 0% 100%;

}

/*

Transform all the slices of hamburger

into a crossmark.

*/

#menuToggle input:checked ~ span

{

opacity: 1;

transform: rotate(45deg) translate(-2px, -1px);

background: #232323 ;

}

/*

But let’s hide the middle one.

*/

#menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(3)

{

opacity: 0;

transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0.2, 0.2);

}

/*

Ohyeah and the last one should go the other direction

*/

#menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(2)

{

transform: rotate(-45deg) translate(0, -1px);

}

/*

Make this absolute positioned

at the top left of the screen

*/

#menu

{

position: absolute;

width: 300px;

margin: -100px 0 0 -50px;

padding: 50px;

padding-top: 125px;

background: #ededed;

list-style-type: none;

-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;

/* to stop flickering of text in safari */

transform-origin: 0% 0%;

transform: translate(-100%, 0);

transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0);

}

#menu li

{

padding: 10px 0;

font-size: 22px;

}

/*