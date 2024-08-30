How do we customise the code so the menu is open by default on the webpage:
HTML:
<!--
Some spans to act as a hamburger.
-->
<span></span>
<span></span>
<span></span>
<!--
Too bad the menu has to be inside of the button
but hey, it's pure CSS magic.
-->
<ul id="menu">
<a href="#"><li>Home</li></a>
<a href="#"><li>About</li></a>
<a href="#"><li>Info</li></a>
<a href="#"><li>Contact</li></a></a>
</ul>
CSS:
/*
- Made by Erik Terwan
- 24th of November 2015
- MIT License
- If you are thinking of using this in
- production code, beware of the browser
- prefixes.
*/
body
{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
/* make it look decent enough */
background: #232323;
color: #cdcdcd;
font-family: “Avenir Next”, “Avenir”, sans-serif;
}
#menuToggle
{
display: block;
position: relative;
top: 50px;
left: 50px;
z-index: 1;
-webkit-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
#menuToggle a
{
text-decoration: none;
color: #232323;
transition: color 0.3s ease;
}
#menuToggle a:hover
{
color: tomato;
}
#menuToggle input
{
display: block;
width: 40px;
height: 32px;
position: absolute;
top: -7px;
left: -5px;
cursor: pointer;
opacity: 0; /* hide this /
z-index: 2; / and place it over the hamburger */
-webkit-touch-callout: none;
}
/*
- Just a quick hamburger
*/
#menuToggle span
{
display: block;
width: 33px;
height: 4px;
margin-bottom: 5px;
position: relative;
background: #cdcdcd;
border-radius: 3px;
z-index: 1;
transform-origin: 4px 0px;
transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),
background 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),
opacity 0.55s ease;
}
#menuToggle span:first-child
{
transform-origin: 0% 0%;
}
#menuToggle span:nth-last-child(2)
{
transform-origin: 0% 100%;
}
/*
- Transform all the slices of hamburger
- into a crossmark.
*/
#menuToggle input:checked ~ span
{
opacity: 1;
transform: rotate(45deg) translate(-2px, -1px);
background: #232323;
}
/*
- But let’s hide the middle one.
*/
#menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(3)
{
opacity: 0;
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0.2, 0.2);
}
/*
- Ohyeah and the last one should go the other direction
*/
#menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(2)
{
transform: rotate(-45deg) translate(0, -1px);
}
/*
- Make this absolute positioned
- at the top left of the screen
*/
#menu
{
position: absolute;
width: 300px;
margin: -100px 0 0 -50px;
padding: 50px;
padding-top: 125px;
background: #ededed;
list-style-type: none;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
/* to stop flickering of text in safari */
transform-origin: 0% 0%;
transform: translate(-100%, 0);
transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0);
}
#menu li
{
padding: 10px 0;
font-size: 22px;
}
/*
- And let’s slide it in from the left
*/
#menuToggle input:checked ~ ul
{
transform: none;
}