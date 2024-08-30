Customise the code so the menu is open by default on the webpage?

HTML & CSS
1

How do we customise the code so the menu is open by default on the webpage:

HTML:

<!--
Some spans to act as a hamburger.
-->
<span></span>
<span></span>
<span></span>

<!--
Too bad the menu has to be inside of the button
but hey, it's pure CSS magic.
-->
<ul id="menu">
  <a href="#"><li>Home</li></a>
  <a href="#"><li>About</li></a>
  <a href="#"><li>Info</li></a>
  <a href="#"><li>Contact</li></a></a>
</ul>

CSS:

/*

  • Made by Erik Terwan
  • 24th of November 2015
  • MIT License
  • If you are thinking of using this in
  • production code, beware of the browser
  • prefixes.
    */

body
{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;

/* make it look decent enough */
background: #232323;
color: #cdcdcd;
font-family: “Avenir Next”, “Avenir”, sans-serif;
}

#menuToggle
{
display: block;
position: relative;
top: 50px;
left: 50px;

z-index: 1;

-webkit-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}

#menuToggle a
{
text-decoration: none;
color: #232323;

transition: color 0.3s ease;
}

#menuToggle a:hover
{
color: tomato;
}

#menuToggle input
{
display: block;
width: 40px;
height: 32px;
position: absolute;
top: -7px;
left: -5px;

cursor: pointer;

opacity: 0; /* hide this /
z-index: 2; / and place it over the hamburger */

-webkit-touch-callout: none;
}

/*

  • Just a quick hamburger
    */
    #menuToggle span
    {
    display: block;
    width: 33px;
    height: 4px;
    margin-bottom: 5px;
    position: relative;

background: #cdcdcd;
border-radius: 3px;

z-index: 1;

transform-origin: 4px 0px;

transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),
background 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0),
opacity 0.55s ease;
}

#menuToggle span:first-child
{
transform-origin: 0% 0%;
}

#menuToggle span:nth-last-child(2)
{
transform-origin: 0% 100%;
}

/*

  • Transform all the slices of hamburger
  • into a crossmark.
    */
    #menuToggle input:checked ~ span
    {
    opacity: 1;
    transform: rotate(45deg) translate(-2px, -1px);
    background: #232323;
    }

/*

  • But let’s hide the middle one.
    */
    #menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(3)
    {
    opacity: 0;
    transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0.2, 0.2);
    }

/*

  • Ohyeah and the last one should go the other direction
    */
    #menuToggle input:checked ~ span:nth-last-child(2)
    {
    transform: rotate(-45deg) translate(0, -1px);
    }

/*

  • Make this absolute positioned
  • at the top left of the screen
    */
    #menu
    {
    position: absolute;
    width: 300px;
    margin: -100px 0 0 -50px;
    padding: 50px;
    padding-top: 125px;

background: #ededed;
list-style-type: none;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
/* to stop flickering of text in safari */

transform-origin: 0% 0%;
transform: translate(-100%, 0);

transition: transform 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.77,0.2,0.05,1.0);
}

#menu li
{
padding: 10px 0;
font-size: 22px;
}

/*

  • And let’s slide it in from the left
    */
    #menuToggle input:checked ~ ul
    {
    transform: none;
    }