Custom web-fonts are not displaying on some Macintosh browsers

Is there anything incorrect about how I have formatted this custom font face? It displays properly on my Windows, as well as on iOs and MacOs safari, but not for any third party browser installed on my Mac… Any thoughts?

@font-face { font-family: 'sabana'; src: url('http://hfonts.sia.com/sabana/sabana.eot'); src: url('http://hfonts.sia.com/sabana/sabana.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'), url('http://hfonts.sia.com/sabana/sabana.woff') format('woff'), url('http://hfonts.sia.com/sabana/sabana.ttf') format('truetype'), url('http://hfonts.sia.com/sabana/sabana.svg#rsuregular') format('svg'); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; }