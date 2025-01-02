Custom SaaS Development vs. Off-the-Shelf: Is it Worth the Hassle?

I’m at a crossroads with my startup. We’re looking to implement a new SaaS solution to streamline our operations, but I’m torn between building a custom solution and using an off-the-shelf product.

Off-the-shelf seems easier and quicker upfront, but I’m worried about limitations and potential vendor lock-in. Custom development feels like a bigger investment, but I’m drawn to the idea of a perfectly tailored solution.

Has anyone tackled this decision before? What were the key considerations, and what ultimately led you to choose one path over the other? Any insights, experiences, or resources you can share would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!