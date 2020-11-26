Custom Post Type Redirects?

Recently I installed the Woody Snippets plugin to my WordPress site in order to inject a schema markup to a Custom Post Type page and when I injected it, the page now redirects to a blank error page. I did everything by deactivating the plugin, deleting the plugin files remotely via FTP but all in vain. The page https://grabhosts.net/deals/fastcomet-coupon-code/ now redirects to this error page: https:// grabhosts. net/blank_error while I do not have any error page on my blog but it instead generates on its own.

Here’s a quick video https://streamable.com/94bmk6 in which I recorded that how the custom post page is redirecting to the error page despite the original page is live & published already.

Helping me in fixing the issue would be highly appreciated. Thanks all