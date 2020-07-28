Custom post query with ajax or some other option to refresh posts based on user selecting from dropdown menus on page

I have a page that lists all custom posts of type “the-talent”. I have three Dropdowns each with a custom taxonomy (level, location, and specialty). I have a on-click function that grabs the selected values from the dropdown. Each time someone makes a selection I’d like to run a new query with those inputs. Ideally I’d like to do this with ajax and just refresh the section with the posts, but I’m having a hell of a time trying to figure out how to use ajax inside wordpress. I followed a couple tutorials (https://premium.wpmudev.org/blog/load-posts-ajax/) and created a separate js file and added hooks inside the function file as the tutorial suggested, but my ajax never made it back from the server (admin-ajax.php). Not sure what other options are available.

So now I’m back to having everything inside my page-talent.php file.

here is my JS script that grabs the values. at the end of it are the 3 values for (level, location, and specialty).

$(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) { var $this = $(this) var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown') var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>' $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html); $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked'); $this.addClass('checked'); var filters = getFilters(); //var level = filters["level"]; var level = filters.level; var location = filters.location; var specialty = filters.specialty; alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty); console.log(getFilters()); event.preventDefault(); $.ajax({ url: ajaxpagination.ajaxurl, type: 'post', data: { action: 'ajax_pagination' }, success: function( result ) { alert("result"+ result ); } })// end ajax })

Here is my working php for the query. I’m trying to foggier out how to add the JS variables to the query below and rerun the query.

$args = array( 'post_type' => 'the-talent', 'tax_query' => array( 'relation' => 'AND', array( 'taxonomy' => 'level', 'field' => 'term_id', 'terms' => array( '25' ),// replace with var level ), array( 'taxonomy' => 'location', 'field' => 'term_id', 'terms' => array( '20' ),// replace with var location ), array( 'taxonomy' => 'specialty', 'field' => 'term_id', 'terms' => array( '4' ),// replace with var specialty ), ), ); $talent = new WP_Query( $args );

any suggestions? Any help would be greatly appreciated.