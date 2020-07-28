Custom post query with ajax or some other option to refresh posts based on user selecting from dropdown menus on page

CMS & WordPress
#1

I have a page that lists all custom posts of type “the-talent”. I have three Dropdowns each with a custom taxonomy (level, location, and specialty). I have a on-click function that grabs the selected values from the dropdown. Each time someone makes a selection I’d like to run a new query with those inputs. Ideally I’d like to do this with ajax and just refresh the section with the posts, but I’m having a hell of a time trying to figure out how to use ajax inside wordpress. I followed a couple tutorials (https://premium.wpmudev.org/blog/load-posts-ajax/) and created a separate js file and added hooks inside the function file as the tutorial suggested, but my ajax never made it back from the server (admin-ajax.php). Not sure what other options are available.

So now I’m back to having everything inside my page-talent.php file.

here is my JS script that grabs the values. at the end of it are the 3 values for (level, location, and specialty).

$(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) {
    var $this = $(this)
    var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown')
    var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>'
    
    $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html);  
    $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked');
    $this.addClass('checked');

    var filters = getFilters();

    //var level = filters["level"];
    var level = filters.level;
    var location = filters.location;
    var specialty = filters.specialty;
    
    alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty);

    console.log(getFilters());


    event.preventDefault();

    $.ajax({
       url: ajaxpagination.ajaxurl,
       type: 'post',
       data: {
         action: 'ajax_pagination'
       },
       success: function( result ) {
         alert("result"+ result );
       }
        
     })// end ajax
          
          
  })

Here is my working php for the query. I’m trying to foggier out how to add the JS variables to the query below and rerun the query.

$args = array(
  'post_type' => 'the-talent',
  'tax_query' => array(
      'relation' => 'AND',
      array(
          'taxonomy' => 'level',
          'field'    => 'term_id',
          'terms'    => array( '25' ),// replace with var level
      ),
      array(
          'taxonomy' => 'location',
          'field'    => 'term_id',
          'terms'    => array( '20' ),// replace with var location
      ),
      array(
          'taxonomy' => 'specialty',
          'field'    => 'term_id',
          'terms'    => array( '4' ),// replace with var specialty
      ),
      
  ),
);
$talent = new WP_Query( $args );

any suggestions? Any help would be greatly appreciated.