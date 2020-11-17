Custom PHP functions, does an empty return string count as false

Hi, I am continuing my PHP learning by investigating writing my own functions in PHP. I seem to understand passing parameters and returning a value. I understand I can set the return value to a string, a value or true or false.

I have a simple function that returns either an empty string or a message. It seems to also act as false if the string is empty ‘’ and true if the string contains characters.

My question is - is it reliable to do this or should I only trust the result returned as true or false if it is actually set to true or false?