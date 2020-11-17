Custom PHP functions, does an empty return string count as false

Hi, I am continuing my PHP learning by investigating writing my own functions in PHP. I seem to understand passing parameters and returning a value. I understand I can set the return value to a string, a value or true or false.

I have a simple function that returns either an empty string or a message. It seems to also act as false if the string is empty ‘’ and true if the string contains characters.

My question is - is it reliable to do this or should I only trust the result returned as true or false if it is actually set to true or false?

depends on what you expect the application to behave like, here is a list of what you can expect from PHP:

Wow! - that is a VERY useful resource for me - clears up a LOT of questions - Thanks!

@kerry14,

Try and get used to viewing the free Php online manual because it is the best manual I have ever used.

One section which may be of use is:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.functions.php

I also strongly advise searching for the Php declare(strict_types=1); because I think it will soon be compulsory with Php version 8.0 which is due at the end of this month.