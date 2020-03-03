Custom Order Posts by Category Taxonomy

#1

I’m trying to find a way to organize recent posts based on taxonomy. Meaning:

First: taxonomy name 1 (3 posts)
Second: taxonomy name 2 (3 posts)…and so on.

I’ve read in many posts that it can’t really be done unless I use a plugin or shortcode, which isn’t an option.

Thank you.

#2

Hi, @toad78. I’m pretty sure it can be done with a little creative PHP coding. If you don’t get anyone else able to help you out here, I can work on it a bit later today. Unfortunately right now I am tied up.

#3

Thank you, WebMachine, for your response and willingness to help.

I’ve managed to create my own override. However, the order is not correct. I wanted the posts to be in order by the category ID then by date in descending order. Meaning 5 (Wellness), 3 (Food), 2 (Fitness). The results seem rather scattered.

/* CUSTOM POST OVERRIDE TO DISPLAY POSTS FROM THREE SPECIFIC CATEGORIES, THREE POSTS EACH, SORTED IN DESCENDING ORDER BY DATE */

<?php query_posts( array ( 'category__in' => array(5,3,2), 'posts_per_page' => 3, 'orderby' => 'date', 'order' => 'DESC' ) ); ?>