Hi, I am wanting to create a custom php script for my website but i’m not sure how to accomplish what I would like to create. I want to use a paypal payment button instead of a submit button for my form. Then once the person pays the information gets submitted automatically…
Custom form post question
How far have you got with it so far? Do you have the form processing but not the PayPal parts, or do you have the PP bits as well but have a problem with it? The last time I used PayPal I’m sure there were sample scripts - I wasn’t paying much attention because I wasn’t using PHP at the time.
I have the form I can create it so that they get directed to paypal make the payment then get redirected back to my site and then the DB gets updated with the form contents but I was wondering if there might be an easier way of doing it.