Custom CSS Code to hide 'Product Filters' on Sub Category Level 2 Shop page?

I want to hide ‘Product Filters’ section on Sub Category Level 2 Shop Page ONLY & retain visibility on the Level 3+ Sub Categories.

2nd level sub category menu screenshot

2nd level sub category shop page screenshot

Is it possible to formulate a single custom css code to achieve this requirement or formulate multiple codes for each of the 2nd level sub categories ?

Reason for asking, I want to display only the Product Category Grids on the 2nd level Sub Category shop pages excluding the Product filters.

3rd level sub category shop page screenshot showing the Product filters .

