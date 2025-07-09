Custom CSS Code to hide 'Product Filters' on Sub Category Level 2 Shop page?

Hi

I want to hide ‘Product Filters’ section on Sub Category Level 2 Shop Page ONLY & retain visibility on the Level 3+ Sub Categories.

2nd level sub category menu screenshot

Screenshot_358


2nd level sub category shop page screenshot

Screenshot_359


Is it possible to formulate a single custom css code to achieve this requirement or formulate multiple codes for each of the 2nd level sub categories ?

Reason for asking, I want to display only the Product Category Grids on the 2nd level Sub Category shop pages excluding the Product filters.

3rd level sub category shop page screenshot showing the Product filters .

Screenshot_360




Thanks in advance.

Fyi, some 2nd level sub category shop pages don’t have the product category grids as in the case of Bar Supplies > Wine Accessories.

Screenshot_361


This means the rule does not apply to this page & possibly other pages w/o the category grid.

Point being, the custom css code may need to be written for specific 2nd level sub category pages.

Hi Everyone

Fortunately, the Worpress theme has an option to create ‘custom’ product filters ie i’m able to (+/-) the filters, as i’ve done with Tea/coffee > Beverage Service. :slightly_smiling_face:

Screenshot_362


On the Level 2 Sub Category, I can create ‘custom’ product filters to display only the Product Category filter ( as i’ve done with Tea/coffee > Beverage Service)

On that note, kindly ignore the request.

Rgds