Custom CSS code to change text colour

G’Day Folks.
Can someone pls share a custom css code to change the text colour to white for the 2x sections on the Home page slider of my wordpress site ?
P.S: the code should apply ONLY to the slider on the Homepage.
Thanks in Advance
ugh…a serious case of divitis in that theme…
the classes you’ll need to target are .product-deal-special-title and .nasa-heading-title
If you use the elementor id class, that should give you what you want
.elementor-element-416ec9be .product-deal-special-title,
.elementor-element-416ec9be .nasa-heading-title {
color: #fff;
}
Spot On !!
Thanks Dave.