Custom CSS code to change text colour

HTML & CSS
1

G’Day Folks.

Can someone pls share a custom css code to change the text colour to white for the 2x sections on the Home page slider of my wordpress site ?

Homepage slider screenshot

Homepage link

P.S: the code should apply ONLY to the slider on the Homepage.

Thanks in Advance

2

ugh…a serious case of divitis in that theme…

the classes you’ll need to target are .product-deal-special-title and .nasa-heading-title

If you use the elementor id class, that should give you what you want

.elementor-element-416ec9be .product-deal-special-title,
.elementor-element-416ec9be .nasa-heading-title {
color: #fff;
}
3

Spot On !! :100:

Thanks Dave. :slightly_smiling_face:

1 Like