Custom CSS Code to centre align horizontal menu

Hi
Can someone pls formulate a custom css code to “centre” align the horizontal menu on my site ?
Currently, it’s aligned to the left.
Fyi, it’s a Wordpress / WooCommerce site.
Thanks in advance
.nasa-menus-wrapper {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
(Paul will be along shortly to tell me how to do it better ;P)