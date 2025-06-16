Custom CSS Code to centre align horizontal menu

HTML & CSS
1

Hi

Can someone pls formulate a custom css code to “centre” align the horizontal menu on my site ?

Currently, it’s aligned to the left.

Screenshot_290
Screenshot_2901798×818 140 KB

Site link

Fyi, it’s a Wordpress / WooCommerce site.

Thanks in advance

2 
.nasa-menus-wrapper {
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
}

(Paul will be along shortly to tell me how to do it better ;P)

3

Thanks for the prompt response.

Issue fixed !

Screenshot_291
Screenshot_2911811×667 144 KB