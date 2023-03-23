Custom Code Custom Toggle Button

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: In the skew one, I could not know which logic should I use to replicate the button type.

You can use transform with the skew option to create the skew.

For the on and off you can use :before and :after on the label to create 2 elements next to each other with one hidden out of sight using overflow:hidden on the label.

Then use the checkbox hack method and just slide them from side to side as required. You can use data attributes for the on and off text.