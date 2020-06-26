I like solution from https://codepen.io/rolchau/pens/popular
and Custom checkbox with svg marker.
It source code like:
<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
<label for="tmp">
<svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>
Save recipient
</label>
As testing I did not manage to place label to upper level which is usual like
<label for="tmp">
<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
<svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>
Save recipient
</label>
How to manage this as checkbox will not work. Need help as label should be surround all elements like input and also SVG element.