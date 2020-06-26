Custom checkbox

HTML & CSS
#1

I like solution from https://codepen.io/rolchau/pens/popular
and Custom checkbox with svg marker.
It source code like:

<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
    <label for="tmp">
      <svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>      
      Save recipient    
    </label>

As testing I did not manage to place label to upper level which is usual like

<label for="tmp">
<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
<svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>      
 Save recipient    
   </label>

How to manage this as checkbox will not work. Need help as label should be surround all elements like input and also SVG element.

#2

Why do you need the label to surround the input? You don’t show an example of what you are trying to achieve.

The code is perfectly valid as it is and indeed including the input inside a label used to have issues with screen readers so i avoid that construct anyway.

As long as the label ‘for’ attribute matches the input ID then its perfect. The label and input will be related and the label will still activate the input.

If you need to reorder the html for styling purposes then you are probably doing something wrong.

Note that the technique for the checkbox replacement relies on the input being before the label so that it can be activated with a general sibling or adjacent sibling selector when checked.

If you can explain what problem you are having them we may be able to suggest a solution :slight_smile:

Note that there is a method (modern browsers only) to change the checkbox appearance without replacing it or using the sibling combinator.

(I updated example 2 in the demo to use a nested input inside a label although I still advise the first example as proper usage.)

#3

Please find what I try to achieve:
Change pointer for checkbox: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/41614446/change-pointer-for-checkbox-html
Usability is better IMHO as you can click also text and checkbox will be active as it is larger area not only small box.