Custom checkbox

HTML & CSS
#1

I like solution from https://codepen.io/rolchau/pens/popular
and Custom checkbox with svg marker.
It source code like:

<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
    <label for="tmp">
      <svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>      
      Save recipient    
    </label>

As testing I did not manage to place label to upper level which is usual like

<label for="tmp">
<input id="tmp" type="checkbox" class="promoted-input-checkbox"/>
<svg><use xlink:href="#checkmark" /></svg>      
 Save recipient    
   </label>

How to manage this as checkbox will not work. Need help as label should be surround all elements like input and also SVG element.

#2

Why do you need the label to surround the input? You don’t show an example of what you are trying to achieve.

The code is perfectly valid as it is and indeed including the input inside a label used to have issues with screen readers so i avoid that construct anyway.

As long as the label ‘for’ attribute matches the input ID then its perfect. The label and input will be related and the label will still activate the input.

If you need to reorder the html for styling purposes then you are probably doing something wrong.

Note that the technique for the checkbox replacement relies on the input being before the label so that it can be activated with a general sibling or adjacent sibling selector when checked.

If you can explain what problem you are having them we may be able to suggest a solution :slight_smile: