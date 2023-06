I am trying to create a custom audio player, everything seems work, but this part of code doesn’t works:

caudio.addEventListener("mouseup", (e) => { e.preventDefault(); vscaled.value = music.volume console.log(vscaled.value) console.log(music.volume) })

Once the default audio player is hidden there is no use of what I am trying to do but still I am inquisitive why this doesn’t work.