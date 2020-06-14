Custom 404 for a directory

Hello!

Is it possible to have two separate 404 pages, one for all 404s and the other for 404s in the /shop directory? For example, could I have people see/404.php for /392423 but /404Shop.php for an errors like /shop/123?

Thanks.

You could code your 404.php to check the referrer and send the visitor to 404shop.php if they came from the shop directory.