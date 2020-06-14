Custom 404 for a directory

Hello!
Is it possible to have two separate 404 pages, one for all 404s and the other for 404s in the
/shop directory? For example, could I have people see
/404.php for
/392423 but
/404Shop.php for an errors like
/shop/123?
Thanks.
Hello!
Is it possible to have two separate 404 pages, one for all 404s and the other for 404s in the
/shop directory? For example, could I have people see
/404.php for
/392423 but
/404Shop.php for an errors like
/shop/123?
Thanks.
You could code your 404.php to check the referrer and send the visitor to 404shop.php if they came from the shop directory.