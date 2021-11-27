Curtains closing at different positions

#1

When closing, both sides are not the same horizontal length.

How is that fixed?

How come they are not even?

https://jsfiddle.net/cwxr9bzk/

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s forwards;
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

719×228 2.21 KB

#2

I have no ides what you mean.

I can’t see any difference.

#3

Unless its the 1px that is wrongly assigned here.

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

I believe it should be 100% + 1px.

That may make a timing difference.