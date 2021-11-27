Curtains closing at different positions

When closing, both sides are not the same horizontal length.
How is that fixed?
How come they are not even?
https://jsfiddle.net/cwxr9bzk/
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}